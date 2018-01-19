Image caption Deputy Chief Constable Matthew Horne was physically and verbally abusive towards Essex Police colleagues, it was heard

A deputy chief constable who hurled a stress ball at a colleague has been found guilty of misconduct.

Essex Police's Deputy Chief Constable Matthew Horne was accused of breaching police standards during a period between 2015 and 2016.

All of the allegations were denied by Horne, who has been on secondment to the National Crime Agency.

He was found guilty on three counts of misconduct at a professional standards board hearing in Chelmsford.

Essex Police and the National Crime Agency will decide what disciplinary action is taken.

Image caption The misconduct panel was told Supt Glenn Maleary (pictured) was confronted by Horne

The hearing, which began on Monday, was told earlier that Horne approached colleague Supt Glenn Maleary outside the force's control room in June 2015.

He repeatedly swore at Supt Maleary with his fists clenched, it was heard.

The hearing was also told Horne pushed Ch Supt Carl O'Malley into a desk during a "professional disagreement" and later hurled a stress ball which hit him in the throat.