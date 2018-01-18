Image copyright Johnny Buoy Image caption The roof of The Sheldrake pub was blown off in strong winds early on Thursday

Up to 13,000 homes across Essex lost power in high winds that also blew the roof off a pub.

Winds of more than 80mph (130km/h) were recorded across the region, with Essex Police reporting 71 incidents relating to trees coming down.

The roof of The Sheldrake pub in Meadow Way, Jaywick, was blown off.

Train operator Greater Anglia experienced disruption across its network, describing the weather as "one of the most severe incidents" in years.

Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it had dealt with 50 weather-related callouts, including to an overturned lorry on the M11, a tree falling on a row of houses in Harlow and power cables on fire in Felsted.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption East of England battered by high winds

Image copyright Johnny Buoy Image caption Strong winds blew across Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk on Thursday morning

A train travelling between between Sudbury in Suffolk and Marks Tey was damaged after it hit a fallen tree at about 06:00 GMT near Chappel and Wakes Colne station.

Skip Twitter post by @greateranglia The train for the Marks Tey to #Sudbury line was damaged early this morning after hitting a fallen tree on the line near Chappel & Wakes Colne. GA — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) January 18, 2018 Report

One passenger said the train "physically wobbled, with most of us thinking it was going to come off the tracks".

Operator Greater Anglia said there were no injuries in the "low speed impact".

After Network Rail workers moved the tree, the train continued to Marks Tey where passengers were let off.

The train has been taken out of service for repairs.

The rail line was also damaged in four places between Colchester and Norwich by fallen trees, causing blockages and overhead line problems.

"This is one of the most severe incidents we've seen in a number of years... it is very tough when you get this kind of weather," said Greater Anglia's Jonathan Denby.

Simon Whitfield from UK Power Networks said engineers had worked hard to restore power to homes.

"We knew the wind speeds were going to be high, but they were higher than expected," he said.