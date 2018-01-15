Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Suzanne Brown was found with fatal injuries just before 00:20 GMT on 16 December

A police force's handling of an emergency call made before a woman was found seriously injured is to be examined by investigators.

Suzanne Brown, 33, was found injured at a property in Braintree, Essex on 16 December and died at the scene.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) will examine actions of Essex Police staff who handled the call and the deployment of officers.

Jake Neate, 36, has been charged with murder and is due in court next month.

The IPOC said the call was made on the evening of 15 December "raising concerns for welfare".

When officers went to an address in Mountbatten Court just after midnight on 16 December, they found Ms Brown had been seriously injured.

IOPC regional director Sarah Green said it was "important we establish the facts surrounding whether the actions of police staff and police officers were appropriate and in keeping with training and policy".

An inquest into Ms Brown's death was opened in December.

A post-mortem examination found the preliminary cause of her death was stab wounds.