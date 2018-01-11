Image copyright Google Image caption The attack continued on the platform of Chelmsford railway station

Police investigating an attack on a man dressed as a penguin say three men they want to speak to have been traced.

The 19-year-old victim was on a service between London Liverpool Street and Chelmsford when he was asked by a group if he supported Tottenham Hotspur.

When he came out of the train toilet he, and his father, were assaulted by the group who had blocked his way.

British Transport Police released CCTV images of three men. The men have been identified and will be interviewed.

Police said its investigation was "ongoing".

The incident happened between 23:50 and 00:25 GMT on 21 December and continued on the platform of Chelmsford railway station.