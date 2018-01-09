Image caption The hearing took place at Chelmsford Crown Court

A police officer has admitted a child grooming offence after arranging to meet a boy under the age of 16.

Det Con Jonathan Davies-Brewin, 50, from Colchester, was arrested on 14 June, Essex Police said.

In a short hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court, he pleaded guilty to one charge of sexual grooming, which involved arranging to meet the underage boy.

Essex Police said it would not comment on the case until after sentencing.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

A force spokesman added: "Following today's guilty plea, Essex Police misconduct matters will be progressed".

In December, police said Davies-Brewin had been suspended following his arrest.