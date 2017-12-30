Image copyright Google Image caption George Cunningham was fatally wounded in an attack in Dilkes Park on 14 December

A man has been charged with killing a man in an Essex park.

George Cunningham was fatally wounded in the assault in Dilkes Park, South Ockendon, on 14 December.

A post-mortem examination found the 52-year-old had suffered a head injury.

Ryan Greasley, 22, of Barking Road, east London, was arrested and has now been charged with murder by Essex Police. He is in custody and due to appear before Chelmsford magistrates later.