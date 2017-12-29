Essex

South Ockendon murder case: London man arrested in inquiry

  • 29 December 2017
Dilkes Park, South Ockendon Image copyright Google
Image caption George Cunningham was fatally wounded in a daytime assault in Dilkes Park, South Ockendon, on 14 December

Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a 52-year-old man in a public park have made an arrest.

George Cunningham was fatally wounded in the daytime assault in Dilkes Park, South Ockendon, on 14 December.

Essex Police arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of Mr Cunningham's murder. It is understood Mr Cunningham was attacked by two men.

The man arrested, who is from the London area, is currently in custody at Grays police station.

