Image caption Up to 300 passengers were waiting to rebook flights at Stansted Airport on Wednesday night after cancellations

Scores of passengers are waiting to rebook flights at Stansted Airport after up to 300 were stranded overnight because of bad weather.

The runway was shut twice on Wednesday to clear snow and ice, leading to almost 60 flights being cancelled.

Passengers took to social media to describe the problems, some describing it as chaos.

The airport said up to 100 passengers still stuck were being dealt with by their airline to re-book flights.

Dave Clayton, whose flight from Stansted to Cork was delayed by four-and-a-half hours, said they were not given any information.

'Crammed in'

"There were these flights getting cancelled, people coming back in, people that were supposed to go all over Europe, but the thing with it was that we were given no information ," he said.

"We were all just stuck there in the departure lounge, hundreds of people all crammed in and having absolutely no information whatsoever, and no one from any of the airlines there either."

Image copyright PA Image caption Ryanair said all its affected customers were contacted by email and SMS text message and advised of their rebooking options

On Wednesday night, bosses at Stansted said beds and blankets were handed out to those who were unable to return home and free food and drink was also provided.

Many passengers posted online, some describing the situation as "chaos".

Earlier, the airport said "all flights are anticipated to operate as scheduled" but passengers should check the latest status of their flight with their airline before travelling.

"The number of passengers waiting in the terminal as a result of yesterday's cancellations is probably around 100," a spokesman said.

"These are being dealt with by their airline as per the standard practice when flights are cancelled."

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Passengers complained they were not given any information

Ryanair said it regretted being forced to cancel a "small number of flights" due to "snow-related runway closures".

"All affected customers were contacted by email and SMS text message and advised of their rebooking options," it said in a statement.

"We sincerely apologise to all customers affected by these weather cancellations and disruptions, which are entirely beyond our control."

Refund option

It said flights were now operating as scheduled with some "minor knock-on delays".

EasyJet, which had to cancel eight flights from Stansted, said all passengers due to travel on these flights were given the option of transferring their flight free of charge or getting a refund.

"We are continuing to review the situation at the airport and would like to reassure passengers that we are doing everything possible to minimise the disruption," a spokesman said.

It has advised passengers due to fly from Stansted on Thursday to check the status of their flights on its website.

A yellow weather warning for ice remains in place for most of the UK.