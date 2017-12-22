Image copyright Lindsay Hoyle Image caption Natalie Lewis-Hoyle, 28, was found unconscious at her home in Beeches Road, Heybridge

The daughter of Commons deputy speaker Lindsay Hoyle was found dead in her room by her mother, an inquest has heard.

Natalie Lewis-Hoyle, 28, died at her home in Heybridge, near Maldon, Essex, on 15 December.

Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said Ms Lewis-Hoyle's mother, Maldon councillor Miriam Lewis, found her hanged.

Her parents have appealed for information about her final hours.

A provisional post-mortem examination gave the cause of her death as compression of the neck consistent with hanging, the inquest was told.

Adjourning the hearing, the coroner asked for a toxicology report and a report from the police.