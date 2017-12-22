Natalie Lewis-Hoyle death: MP's daughter 'found hanged in room'
The daughter of Commons deputy speaker Lindsay Hoyle was found dead in her room by her mother, an inquest has heard.
Natalie Lewis-Hoyle, 28, died at her home in Heybridge, near Maldon, Essex, on 15 December.
Essex coroner Caroline Beasley-Murray said Ms Lewis-Hoyle's mother, Maldon councillor Miriam Lewis, found her hanged.
Her parents have appealed for information about her final hours.
A provisional post-mortem examination gave the cause of her death as compression of the neck consistent with hanging, the inquest was told.
Adjourning the hearing, the coroner asked for a toxicology report and a report from the police.