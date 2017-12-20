Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The man was stopped by Eastern Region Counter Terrorism Police

A Swedish man has been arrested by counter-terrorism police after getting off a flight at Stansted Airport, the Metropolitan Police said.

The passenger, who is 34, arrived on a flight from Stockholm which landed at 08:00 GMT on Tuesday.

He was arrested on suspicion of having material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, police said.

He is being questioned at a police station in Essex.

The Met's Counter Terrorism Command is investigating.