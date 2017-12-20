Counter-terror police make arrest at Stansted Airport
A Swedish man has been arrested by counter-terrorism police after getting off a flight at Stansted Airport, the Metropolitan Police said.
The passenger, who is 34, arrived on a flight from Stockholm which landed at 08:00 GMT on Tuesday.
He was arrested on suspicion of having material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism, police said.
He is being questioned at a police station in Essex.
The Met's Counter Terrorism Command is investigating.