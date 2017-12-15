A police force has faced a backlash over social media posts that appeared to support domestic abuse victims staying with their partners.

Sheila's Story describes how a woman who "knew that the abuse in her relationship was wrong" is given help and support to stay with her husband.

Twitter and Facebook users criticised the "incredibly dangerous message".

Essex Police apologised for the offence caused by the post's use of "clumsy language".

"However, the stories featured in the campaign are real stories," a force spokesman said.

"Our message in this campaign isn't 'stay in any relationship no matter how abusive', it's 'if something is happening in your relationship even if you've been with someone for decades there is help you can get'".

Social media users reacted angrily to the posts on Facebook and Twitter, with one describing them as "idiotic".

Writer and food blogger Jack Monroe said they had "no words for what an irresponsible, silencing, diminishing campaign this is".

"Basically telling women to 'put up and shut up' re domestic abuse. In 2017. This is absurd," Monroe wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user remarked: "There's no such thing as staying safe in an abusive relationship".

'Sparked debate'

The force is running the campaign in partnership with Southend, Essex and Thurrock Domestic Abuse Board.

Chair of the board, Dick Madden, said Sheila's Story had been "thought very carefully about" before being shared as part of the campaign.

"Not all domestic abuse cases are the same, and not all victims will want to leave or consider reporting to the police," he said.

"Through this particular scenario, we are aiming to reach out to this audience and give them information about the support available, whatever their circumstances.

"We want to make sure victims know where to turn to for support."

Mr Madden said the campaign had been developed with domestic abuse specialists, refuges, partners and survivors of abuse.

"The message is clear: domestic abuse is never acceptable," he said.

"Within the comments on this particular post, there were a number of supportive comments - some from survivors who sought support and have stayed within their relationship.

"We think it is positive that the campaign has sparked a debate on a very important issue."