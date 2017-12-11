Snow-covered windscreen gets Harlow driver in trouble
- 11 December 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver who only cleared a small gap in their snow-covered windscreen before setting off has been reported for careless driving, police say.
Essex Police officers stopped the driver in Harlow just before midnight, Insp Matt Allsop said in a tweet.
Parts of Essex saw up to 10cm (4in) of snow on Sunday, leading to road closures and travel problems across the county.
On Monday, more than 50 Essex schools were closed due to the weather.