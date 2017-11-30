Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Forest Place Nursing Home in Roebuck Lane, Buckhurst Hill, on Wednesday afternoon

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a care home.

The victim, in her 90s, was a resident of Forest Place Nursing Home in Buckhurst Hill, Essex Police said.

She was found dead at the home after police were called with reports she had been seriously injured at 13:20 GMT on Wednesday.

A 32-year-old man from Ilford is being questioned. He was known to the victim, police said.

The suspect has no connection to the care home, the force added.