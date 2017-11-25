Essex

M11 closure as lorry overturns in crash near Stansted

  • 25 November 2017
Lorry across the M11 Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption The crash happened near Junction eight northbound between Stansted Airport and Great Chesterford

Police are warning of "significant disruption" after a lorry overturned and was left lying on its side on the M11 motorway.

The crash on the northbound carriageway, just after the junction for Stansted Airport, happened at about 11:00 GMT.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Northbound traffic on the M11 is being diverted just south of Junction eight.

