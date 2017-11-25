Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The crash happened near Junction eight northbound between Stansted Airport and Great Chesterford

Police are warning of "significant disruption" after a lorry overturned and was left lying on its side on the M11 motorway.

The crash on the northbound carriageway, just after the junction for Stansted Airport, happened at about 11:00 GMT.

The driver of the lorry, a man in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Northbound traffic on the M11 is being diverted just south of Junction eight.