A Paralympian has been compensated after wetting herself on a train when the disabled toilet was not working.

Anne Wafula-Strike, 48, was on a three-hour CrossCountry train from Nuneaton to Stansted in December with an out-of-order accessible loo.

Wheelchair racer Mrs Wafula-Strike, from Harlow, said train staff knew she needed to use the toilet but when they reached a station it was too late.

CrossCountry has apologised and made a confidential payment.

A CrossCountry spokesman said since what happened to Mrs Wafula-Strike on 8 December, a "thorough review" had been undertaken.

He added: "While we have apologised for the events that day, a lot of good has also resulted from this, with the whole rail industry looking at ways to make Britain's railways a more accessible environment, alongside the Department for Transport's ongoing consultation on an Accessibility Action Plan."

Wheelchair racer Mrs Wafula-Strike became a member of Paralympics GB in 2007

The deadline for the Accessibility Action Plan's consultation ends on Wednesday.

Kenya-born Mrs Wafula-Strike, who is a board member of UK Athletics and has an MBE for services to disability sport, has said disabled travellers need the "support of the Government to hold transport companies to account".

Mrs Wafula-Strike had been returning from a UK Athletics board meeting when she needed to use the toilet and asked the ticket master if they could let her off at the next stop after seeing the out-of-order sign.

However, Mrs Wafula-Strike said there was nobody to help her at that station and on the way to the following station she "ended up wetting" herself, which was "humiliating".