Image copyright Getty Images Image caption West Ham are currently third from bottom of the Premier League with just two wins from 12 matches

West Ham United supporters are being urged to stop calling 999 to complain after their team loses.

The Hammers suffered a 2-0 defeat by Watford on Sunday, leaving David Moyes' side without a Premier League win in five games and in the relegation zone.

Essex Police's Force Control Room said on Twitter: "Ringing 999 because West Ham have lost again and you aren't sure what to do is not acceptable."

It is understood that one fan rang emergency services after Sunday's loss.

Goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison meant Moyes' first game in charge of West Ham since taking over from Slaven Bilic ended in defeat.

Police added that calling 999 was a "complete waste of our time".