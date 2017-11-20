Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Edward McMartin fled his home and was "taken to safety" at Braintree police station, Essex Police said

Tributes have been paid to a "gentle giant" who died following a break-in at his home.

Edward McMartin was taken to Braintree police station by officers after fleeing his house on Courtauld Road but was taken ill.

The 55-year-old died at the station and a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

Anthony Lines, 35, of Courtauld Road, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is on bail until 8 December.

Lines appeared before magistrates in Colchester on Thursday and admitted using violence to secure entry to a property and criminal damage.

He was given a four-week jail sentence, suspended for a year, fined £300 and ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

He remains on police bail on suspicion of murder while officers carry out further investigations into Mr McMartin's death.

Heartbroken

Essex Police said Mr McMartin left his house in the early hours of Wednesday, was located by officers and "taken to safety".

It added that, despite the efforts of police and paramedics, he died after being taken ill.

"We as a family are heartbroken at the unexpected death of Eddie, our gentle giant whose smile could light up a room," his family said.

"He was a much-loved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend who will be sadly missed.

"We would like to thank the police in attendance, paramedics, investigation team and the family liaison officers for the care and attention shown towards Eddie and the family."