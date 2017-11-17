Image copyright John McLellan Image caption Humphreys arriving at court for sentencing (right) and at a previous hearing (left)

A woman has been jailed for three years for stealing her parents' life savings by running up debts on their credit cards while they were touring Europe.

Melissa Humphreys, 33, of Huntley Drive in Colchester, spent at least £130,000 after her parents left her in charge of their finances.

She admitted 14 charges of fraud, theft and obtaining property by deception.

The judge at Chelmsford Crown Court said the parents had been left living in "virtual penury".

The court heard Terry and Elizabeth Fordham, now 80 and 70 respectively, had sold their house for £225,000 in 2006, bought a motor home and put Humphreys in charge of their money to pay off any bills and debts while they were away.

'Lost her family'

Matthew Bagnall, prosecuting counsel, said the spending started in 2006 and lasted until 2010 when her parents were told their credit cards were at their limits and they realised something was up.

They abandoned their tour, had to borrow money to get back to Britain, and were then repeatedly chased for their credit card debts.

The prosecution argued the fraud and theft amounted to £179,000, while the defence said it was nearer £130,000.

'Emotional distress'

Mr Fordham's victim impact statement said he had "worked all my life to earn money and then it was taken away by my own beloved daughter".

In mitigation, Humphreys' counsel Steven Levy said the spending had been on "transient items" rather than lavish purchases, that she had a personality disorder and was "extremely remorseful".

"She knows that she has lost her family," he said.

Judge Patricia Lynch said there had been a prolonged, systematic fraud and "consequential emotional and financial distress" for her parents, who abandoned their plan to retire in France and were still living in their motor home.

She said: "All they are left with is worry, concern and the pain of what you've done to them."