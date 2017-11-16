Image copyright Google Image caption The alleged break-in occurred on Courtauld Road

The victim of an alleged violent break-in has died after he became ill at a police station.

A 55-year-old man was taken to Braintree Police Station by officers on Wednesday after he had fled a property in Courtauld Road, Braintree, Essex.

He later fell unwell and died. An investigation has begun into his death.

Anthony Lines, 35, of Courtauld Road, Braintree, has been charged with violence to secure entry to a property and criminal damage.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Colchester Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Mr Lines was originally arrested on suspicion of murder and was bailed pending further inquiries. He was later charged with the other offences.

The victim was not injured in the alleged break-in and a post-mortem examination proved inconclusive, police said.

An East of England Ambulance spokesperson said they were called at 01:43 GMT to "a report of a man who had collapsed".

"An ambulance crew attended to the man who was in cardiac arrest. Despite their best efforts the man sadly died at the scene."

The Independent Police Complaints Commission were informed by Essex Police of the death, but decided it did not meet the criteria for a referral to investigate.