Image caption Priti Patel attended Witham's Armistice Day service on Saturday in her Essex constituency

Priti Patel has made her first public appearance since resigning as UK international development secretary after a row over unauthorised meetings.

Ms Patel, 45, attended the Armistice Day service in her Witham constituency in Essex on Saturday.

Earlier this week, she was summoned to Downing Street and quit her cabinet post over her meetings with Israeli officials.

After the service, she said she had been "inundated" with support.

Image caption Ms Patel said she had been "overwhelmed" by people's support

The Conservative MP did not take any questions during her visit, but told the BBC: "I've been overwhelmed with support from colleagues across the political divide.

"Of course, nothing is more humbling than the support I've received from my constituents.

"I look forward to returning to Parliament on Monday where I will continue to be a strong voice for Witham and Britain."

The Conservative MP for Portsmouth North Penny Mordaunt has taken over Ms Patel's post.

Like her predecessor, she had also backed Brexit in last year's referendum.