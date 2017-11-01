From the section

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said Dr Kamran Ali, 38, of Glendale Gardens, Leigh-on-Sea, had been charged with several offences

A doctor has been charged with sexually assaulting four women and making indecent photographs of children.

Kamran Ali, 38, of Glendale Gardens, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, faces seven counts of sexual assault, allegedly committed between September and November 2016.

He has also been charged with one count of making indecent photographs of children and possession of an extreme pornographic image.

Dr Ali is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on 11 December.