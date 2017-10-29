Image caption About 50 firefighters helped extinguish the blaze

Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a former Odeon cinema.

The fire in Crouch Street, Colchester, broke out at 01:46 BST and 50 firefighters with eight appliances were involved in putting it out.

Residents were told to keep windows and doors closed due to the amount of smoke the blaze generated.

Incident Commander Terry Povey said: "Our crews have worked extremely hard throughout the night to tackle the fire."

"As part of our efforts it was essential that we carried out a search for anyone inside as it is known that homeless people sometimes visit the building," he added.

"I can confirm that following a search no-one was found to be inside."

The fire has been extinguished but the road remains closed and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

An investigation into its cause "will be carried out in due course," Commander Povey said.