Image caption Chelmsford Crown Court heard many of the alleged offences happened at Elmbridge boarding school between 1985 and 1988

A former housemaster accused of indecently assaulting pupils has told a court the accusations against him are being made for financial gain.

Brian Truan, aged 80, of Peldon near Colchester, denies nine counts of indecent assault against four boys.

At Chelmsford Crown Court, he denied bathing two of the boys but admitted bathing two others at his home, claiming their mother asked him to.

He said he believed "at least one" of the alleged victims would later sue.

Under cross-examination by prosecutor Tim Brown, Mr Truan told the court: "I suspect that at least one of them has made a complaint with the county court to sue Essex County Council, so they think if they find me guilty, they will be able to claim against me."

The court heard the alleged offences took place in Mr Truan's flat at Elmbridge boarding school near Fyfield, or at his home in Peldon, between 1985 and 1988.

Suspended

Mr Brown previously told the jury the defendant had become "physically interested" in one of the boys and "that interest developed into sexualised behaviour".

Mr Truan admitted making the first victim, who was 11, wash in his flat because of hygiene concerns, but denied washing the boy and said claims of sexual assault were not true.

The victim's mother made a complaint and Mr Truan was arrested in September 1988. He was suspended but later reinstated when police took no further action.

Mr Truan admitted bathing a pair of brothers when their family visited his flat while they were between nine and 14 years old, but denied it was sexual.

He also denied inappropriately bathing a fourth boy, who was 13 at the time.

The case continues.