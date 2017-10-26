Image copyright PA Image caption The High Court heard Anita Rimmer was left brain-damaged after two failed operations on a cyst in her brain

A woman who was left in a vegetative state after suffering catastrophic brain damage has been awarded £1.4m by the NHS trust that treated her.

Anita Rimmer, 46, from Basildon, was found to have a cyst in her brain in 2006 and had an unsuccessful operation at Oldchurch Hospital, Romford.

Two years later, she had another failed operation and suffered brain damage after fluid from the cyst built up.

The NHS trust disputed liability but settled at the High Court.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust will pay a lump sum and index-linked payments of £270,000 a year to cover the costs of Ms Rimmer's care for life.

She is in a care home and will never recover from her minimally-conscious state.

'Tricky case'

London High Court judge Mr Justice Martin Spencer praised the "astonishing care" given to Ms Rimmer by her parents, who returned from their retirement in Spain to look after their daughter and four-year-old granddaughter in 2008.

They now hope to buy a specially-adapted home to live in together for Ms Rimmer's remaining years, the court heard.

"If it can be achieved that she she can move to a home where the four of them can live together then, not only will that be in her best interests, but in the best interests of the family as a whole," the judge said.

Speaking after the hearing, Ms Rimmer's solicitor Julian Wilson said the lives of his client and her daughter had been "devastated" by the events of 2006 and 2008.

The barrister representing the NHS trust, Margaret Bowron QC, said they were "very pleased that what would have been a tricky case, with all sorts of issues, has been resolved in the way that it has".