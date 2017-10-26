A hospital has backed down over plans for patients to recuperate in people's homes as part of an Airbnb-style trial.

Southend Hospital in Essex said it has no plans to "support the pilot at this time".

The trial by healthcare start-up CareRooms involves 30 hospital patients staying in local residents' spare rooms while waiting to be discharged.

The idea had been criticised by Labour's shadow health minister and local health groups as "ridiculous".

