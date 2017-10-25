A woman raped at a young farmers' event in Essex was subjected to a "terrifying ordeal", say police.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the victim was attacked at the event in Grange Road, Manningtree.

Her attacker approached her when she went outside, before leading her to a remote area and raped her, on 8 July, police said.

He was described as white, in his late teens or early 20s, at least 5ft 5in (1.67m) and of medium build.

'Victim's bravery'

Investigating officer Det Con Jade Lawton, said: "The suspect preyed on a vulnerable woman as she was alone in a dark, remote area of the venue before subjecting her to a terrifying ordeal.

"Our investigation has been progressing and we have spoken to a large number of witnesses, however, there are some still outstanding that could hold important information.

"The victim has shown huge strength and bravery throughout this investigation our officers are continuing to give her the continued specialist care and support she needs."

Anyone with information is asked to call Essex Police.