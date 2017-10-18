Image caption Daniel Adger was found injured at a property in Eden Green in South Ockendon on 21 August

Police investigating a fatal stabbing in Essex have charged a fourth man.

Daniel Boakye is accused of the murder of Daniel Adger, 34, who was found injured at a property in Eden Green, South Ockendon, on 21 August.

Mr Boakye, 30, of St Margaret's, Barking, London, has also been charged with burglary, Essex Police said.

He was remanded in custody and will appear via videolink before magistrates in Basildon on Thursday.

Three other men have previously been charged with murdering Mr Adger, who died of his injuries in hospital.

Zakaria Lahrar, 19, of Dee Close, Upminster, and Lee Dowman, 50, of Lytton Road, Grays, are due to appear in court at a later date.

Connal Cocker-Dawkins, 20, of Denmark Street, Plaistow, has also been charged with conspiracy to murder and conspiracy to supply cocaine.