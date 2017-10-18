Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Norman Fowler went missing in 2014 after being sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to nine months in jail for a £21,000 fraud

An on-the-run fraudster who conned nine victims of out more than £20,000 has been jailed after he was tracked down in Spain.

Norman Fowler went missing in 2014 after being sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to nine months in jail for a £21,000 fraud.

The 39-year-old, from Colchester, was located in Spain and brought back to the UK.

He has been jailed for 20 months at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He used internet sites like eBay and Gumtree to advertise items, including high value watches, camera equipment, phones and laptops, which he did not possess and failed to supply to buyers.

'False name'

At his sentencing, Fowler also accepted nine further offences to be taken into consideration.

Fowler had fled to Costa Brava and lived under a false name, after fleeing the UK in 2014.

But the authorities caught up with him when he was arrested by Spanish police in relation to gun licensing matters, in 2016.

On returning to the UK, Fowler began serving a nine month prison sentence for his previous conviction. His latest sentence will begin once his existing prison term is served.

Essex Police said it was "delighted" it "could bring him to justice".