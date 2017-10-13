Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Skye Page admitted manslaughter during an earlier hearing at Chelmsford Crown Court

A man has been jailed for eight years for killing his girlfriend in an assault "fuelled with alcohol".

Carolyn Hill, 51, suffered a brain haemorrhage after being hit in the face in her caravan at Waterside Holiday Park in St Lawrence Bay, Essex.

Her partner Skye Page, of Dunkirk Road, Burnham, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at Chelmsford Crown Court in June and was sentenced at the same court.

Judge Patricia Lynch QC told Page, 38, he should be "ashamed and disgusted".

"You are clearly a man who thinks it's alright to hit a woman. You took the life of a much-loved, beautiful mother," the judge said.

"It was not just a punch, it was a repeated punch."

'Totally needless'

The court heard the pair had been in a relationship for three years, and that Page had previous convictions for assault.

On 15 April, neighbours at the caravan park heard loud bangs, and Ms Hill was later seen looking like she had been given "a good hiding".

She was last seen alive at 09:30 BST on 16 April, and was found dead on the floor of the caravan the following day after Page called 999.

Essex Police described Ms Hill's death as "totally needless".

"Skye Page subjected Carolyn Hill to an assault while fuelled with alcohol," said Det Ch Insp Steve Jennings.

"It is galling that he was comfortable using violence against someone who he'd been in a long-term relationship with."