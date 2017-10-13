Image caption Daniel Adger was found injured at a property in Eden Green in South Ockendon on 21 August

A third man has been charged in connection with a fatal stabbing.

Connal Cocker-Dawkins is accused of conspiring to murder Daniel Adger, 34, who was found injured at a property in Eden Green, South Ockendon, on 21 August.

Mr Cocker-Dawkins, 20, of Denmark Street, Plaistow, has also been charged with conspiracy to supply cocaine, Essex Police said.

The sports steward is due to appear before Basildon Magistrates' Court.

Two other men have previously been charged with murdering Mr Adger, who died in hospital.

Zakaria Lahrar, 19, of Dee Close, Upminster, and Lee Dowman, 50, of Lytton Road, Grays, are due to appear in court at a later date.

Officers also arrested on suspicion of murder, a 42 year-old man from Tilbury, a 31 year-old woman from South Ockendon, a 32-year-old man of no fixed address and a 21-year-old woman from London.

They have all been released on police bail.

A 30-year-old man from Barking who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released while investigations continue, police said.