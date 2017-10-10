From the section

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption John Pordage died after he was shot in the chest

A teenage boy has denied the murder of a man who was shot outside a petrol station.

John Pordage, 34, was shot in the chest outside the BP garage in Baddow Road, Chelmsford, Exxex, on 5 August.

The keen bodybuilder, who worked as an electrician for a fire alarm company, died later in hospital.

On Tuesday the 16-year-old charged with his murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, entered a not guilty plea at Chelmsford Crown Court.

He is expected to stand trial in January.