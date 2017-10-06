Brentwood sports bar death: Man denies murdering Dean Jose
A man has denied murdering a father who was attacked outside a sports bar.
Dean Jose, 47, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, was assaulted outside Murphy's Sports Bar in Kings Road, Brentwood, Essex, on 28 August.
The father-of-two, described by his family as having an "incredible zest for life", died in hospital as a result of a head injury on 2 September.
Nathan Turner, 23, of Brentwood, appeared at Basildon Crown Court earlier and denied a charge of murder.
Mr Turner, of Myrtle Road, was remanded in custody until 23 October.