Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Dean Jose's family said he had an "incredible zest for life"

A man has denied murdering a father who was attacked outside a sports bar.

Dean Jose, 47, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, was assaulted outside Murphy's Sports Bar in Kings Road, Brentwood, Essex, on 28 August.

The father-of-two, described by his family as having an "incredible zest for life", died in hospital as a result of a head injury on 2 September.

Nathan Turner, 23, of Brentwood, appeared at Basildon Crown Court earlier and denied a charge of murder.

Mr Turner, of Myrtle Road, was remanded in custody until 23 October.