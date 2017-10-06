Essex

Brentwood sports bar death: Man denies murdering Dean Jose

  • 6 October 2017
  • From the section Essex
Dean Jose Image copyright Essex Police
Image caption Dean Jose's family said he had an "incredible zest for life"

A man has denied murdering a father who was attacked outside a sports bar.

Dean Jose, 47, from King's Lynn, Norfolk, was assaulted outside Murphy's Sports Bar in Kings Road, Brentwood, Essex, on 28 August.

The father-of-two, described by his family as having an "incredible zest for life", died in hospital as a result of a head injury on 2 September.

Nathan Turner, 23, of Brentwood, appeared at Basildon Crown Court earlier and denied a charge of murder.

Mr Turner, of Myrtle Road, was remanded in custody until 23 October.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites