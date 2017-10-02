Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Anton Ferdinand was not present during the hearing at Colchester Magistrates' Court

Footballer Anton Ferdinand has been fined £2,500 for speeding offences.

The Southend United captain broke the speed limit on three occasions between February and April last year, Colchester Magistrates' Court heard.

As the 32-year-old is already banned from driving for separate offences, magistrates imposed a discretionary 42-day driving ban to run concurrently.

Ferdinand, who is the brother of former England and Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand, did not attend court.

LIVE: Updates on Essex news

A player liaison officer from the League One club told the court that Ferdinand, who gave the court a correspondence address in Walthamstow, had been told he did not need to attend the hearing.

Ferdinand was given a six-month ban in September for doing 38mph in a 30mph zone in Billericay, Essex.

As it was a fourth speeding offence in three years, he had accumulated 12 penalty points on his licence.

The court heard the latest offences - driving his Audi at 65mph in a 50mph zone in Southend and two breaches of a 30mph limit in Billericay - happened before he was banned from driving.

He was fined £1,000 for the Southend offence and £750 each for the lower speed breaches and ordered to pay £90 in costs and a £100 victim surcharge.