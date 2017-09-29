Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The doll was intercepted by Border Force officers at Stansted Airport in January

A man who imported a childlike sex doll he bought online has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Simon Glerum, 33, purchased the doll from Hong Kong but it was intercepted at Stansted Airport in January.

Glerum, of Great Bardfield in Essex, admitted to arranging the import of a prohibited indecent or obscene article and making and possessing incident images of children.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years.

The doll, which police say was anatomically realistic, was dispatched with accessories including hair, fingernails and a hair brush.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption The doll was dispatched with accessories including hair, fingernails and a hair brush

Speaking after the hearing, Det Insp Neal Miller said: "The importation of childlike sex dolls can be an indication of offences being committed against children, as in this case, where images of child abuse were found on Glerum's computer."

Sarah Freeman, of the Crown Prosecution Service, said: "Following the interception of the childlike sex doll, further serious offending was uncovered which was subsequently admitted by Simon Glerum."

Glerum was also put on a five year sexual harm prevention order and on a sex offender treatment programme.

The doll will be destroyed.