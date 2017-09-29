Image copyright Esex Police Image caption Craig Hughes was driving his girlfriend's white BMW 188 when he reversed into a pensioner

A "dangerous" hit-and-run driver who left a pensioner with serious injuries by reversing into him on a footpath has been jailed.

Craig Hughes, 26, was driving around a residential area at speed in Loughton, Essex, before trying to overtake queuing traffic.

When his route was blocked he reversed onto a footpath, knocking over the man in his 80s, before driving off.

Hughes was given an 18-month jail term at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.

He admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, driving without a licence or insurance, failing to report a collision and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

Police said Hughes was driving his girlfriend's white BMW 118 and had been in an altercation before the incident.

Hughes, of North Weald, Loughton, was also handed a 43-month driving ban and must take an extended driving test following the conclusion of the ban.

PC Jenny Pirie, of the Essex Police serious collision investigation unit, said: "Craig Hughes' actions can only be described as dangerous.

"He was driving aggressively, with little care for other road users or pedestrians, putting their safety and his at risk.

"He left an elderly man seriously injured and then just drove off, with little regard for the victim's welfare."