Image caption One of the protesters attempted to unfurl a large banner

A planned demonstration by the English Defence League (EDL) was called off at the last minute - after only two protesters turned up.

Essex Police said the force had "acted on intelligence" and had put on extra patrols in Chelmsford on Saturday.

However, an expected 30-strong group did not appear and the march did not happen. The EDL has not responded to requests for comment.

A spokesman for a counter march in the city said the EDL was "not welcome".

The EDL Essex division claimed on social media that the march would start at 13:00 GMT from outside the Argos store on Springfield Road, and provided map directions to a "muster point".

It said the march was to highlight the issues of grooming gangs, terror arrests and female genital mutilation.

Read more Essex stories here

Campaigners from Unite Against Fascism (UAF) gathered in a self-styled "counter-demonstration".

A UAF spokesman told the BBC: "The EDL stand for fascism, they stand for racism, but in Chelmsford they are not welcome.

"People have turned out to oppose them.

"They want to turn neighbour against neighbour, community against community."

Image caption Police were on standb,y but the march did not take place

Police in Essex confirmed they had been warned of a possible march, and riot vans and extra officers could be seen on the streets.

"People have the legal right to protest," a statement said.

"However, we put appropriate plans in place with our partners Chelmsford City Council to ensure public safety and that there were no breaches of the peace or unlawful behaviour."