A 15-year-old boy died when he was struck by a train in Essex.

William Tweed, from Ingatestone, was fatally injured close to the town's railway station, on Thursday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, British Transport Police (BTP) said. Specialist officers are supporting William's family.

Police are working to establish how he came to be on the tracks. His death is not being treated as suspicious, BTP said.