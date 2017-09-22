Ingatestone teenager struck by train dies
- 22 September 2017
- From the section Essex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 15-year-old boy died when he was struck by a train in Essex.
William Tweed, from Ingatestone, was fatally injured close to the town's railway station, on Thursday afternoon.
He was pronounced dead at the scene, British Transport Police (BTP) said. Specialist officers are supporting William's family.
Police are working to establish how he came to be on the tracks. His death is not being treated as suspicious, BTP said.