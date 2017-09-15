Image caption Police were called to Eden Green in South Ockendon on 21 August after reports a man had been injured

A further arrest has been made over a fatal stabbing in Essex.

Daniel Adger, 34, was found injured at a property in Eden Green, South Ockendon, on 21 August and died when he arrived at hospital.

The 19-year-old man from Upminster has been arrested on suspicion of murder, police said.

Lee Dowman, 50, of Lytton Road, Grays, had been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 31 October.

A 42-year-old man from Tilbury, a 31-year-old woman from South Ockendon, a 32-year-old man of no fixed address and a 21-year-old woman from London have also been arrested on suspicion of murder.

They have been released on police bail until a date later this month.

A 30-year-old man from Barking who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has been released under investigation, police added.