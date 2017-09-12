Image copyright Steven Sewell Image caption Firefighters were called to the blaze at 16:55 BST

Shoppers have been evacuated after a fire which started in a derelict building spread to a neighbouring supermarket.

Fire crews were called to the blaze at Burghley Road, Grays, at 16:55 BST.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said the fire had spread to the back of the next door Sainsbury's supermarket, which was fully evacuated.

The fire is out but firefighters are still on the scene, dampening down remaining hotspots.

Image copyright Steven Sewell Image caption Essex County Fire and Rescue said the fire is under control

A fire service spokeswoman said the derelict building where the fire started has collapsed.

She added that an investigation will be carried out to establish the cause of the fire.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury's said: "Our Chafford Hundred store was evacuated following a nearby fire that later spread to our building.

"We're thankful no colleagues or customers were hurt. The store will remain closed while the extent of the damage is assessed."