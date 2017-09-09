Brentwood assault death: Tributes paid to Norfolk man

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Dean Jose's family said he had an "incredible zest for life"

The family of a father-of-two who died in hospital after being assaulted outside a sports bar say they are "devastated" by the loss.

Dean Jose, 47, of King's Lynn, Norfolk, was attacked outside Murphy's Sports Bar in Kings Road, Brentwood, Essex, at about 12:45 BST on 28 August.

He suffered a serious head injury and was taken to hospital but died on 2 September.

Mr Jose's family said he had an "incredible zest for life".

"Dean lived his life for his wife and two daughters. He was a devoted husband, a loving father and a very much loved son and brother," they said in a statement.

'Passion for music'

"Dean lived his life at 100mph, never sitting down for a second. He loved having his family around him, socialising with friends and had a real passion for golf and music which he loved sharing with everyone he was close to.

"He will forever live on in the hearts of everyone who knew him and the people and families that he has helped over the years."

Three men, aged 22, 23 and 24, from Brentwood, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.

The 23-year-old has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm and remanded in custody to appear at Basildon Crown Court on 2 October.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Essex Police.