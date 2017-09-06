Essex

Shoeburyness taxi driver dies of head injury

  • 6 September 2017
Ness Road, Shoebury Image copyright Google
Image caption The taxi driver was working when he was assaulted

A taxi driver who suffered a serious head injury while working a shift has died.

The man, thought to be in his 60s, was found in Ness Road, Shoeburyness, Essex at about 22:15 BST last Wednesday, police said.

His death is being treated as "unexplained", officers added.

Two teenage girls, aged 16 and 17, who were arrested last week have been released while further investigations are carried out.

Police said the man was from the Southend area.

