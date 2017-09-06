Man jailed for life for 'senseless killing' in St Osyth

Image copyright Essex police Image caption Kevin Paddick, who was unemployed, was arrested in Holland-on-Sea following the killing

A murderer has been told he must serve a minimum of 18 years for the "brutal and senseless killing" of a father.

Kevin Paddick, 35, of Rosemary Road, Clacton, Essex, was given a life sentence for the murder of Danny Myers, 23, from Enfield, north London.

Mr Myers died in hospital after he was stabbed at an address in Rochford Road, St Osyth, on 20 March.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard Mr Myers was stabbed with a kitchen knife during a row.

He received three stab wounds and one of them penetrated his heart.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Danny Myers' family were in court and said they would never be able to forgive his killer

Judge Charles Gratwicke said the killing was "fuelled by drink and drugs".

"What is clear is that this was a senseless attack on Danny Myers... what caused the attack is not at all clear," he said.

"As a result of your senseless act, Danny Myers lost his life. Terrible though it is, it's not all. His parents lost a son, his brother, his only brother, his son and his unborn child have lost a father."

Paddick, who had been a friend of Mr Myers, had tried to claim that he was acting in self defence but this was rejected by the jury.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Myers had died of a single stab wound to the heart.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Smith of Essex Police said: "This has been a difficult trial for Danny's family who have been understandably devastated by his loss.

"They will never be able to forgive Kevin Paddick and they just want him to go to prison for the longest possible time so that he can consider the pain he has caused."