Man found guilty of St Osyth stabbing murder

Image copyright Essex police Image caption Kevin Paddick, who was unemployed, was arrested in Holland-on-Sea following the killing

A man has been found guilty of murdering a friend following a row.

Kevin Paddick, 35, of Rosemary Road, Clacton, Essex, had pleaded not guilty to killing Danny Myers, 23, from Enfield, north London.

Mr Myers died in hospital after he was stabbed at an address in Rochford Road, St Osyth, on 20 March.

Paddick was found guilty by a jury at Chelmsford Crown Court and will be sentenced on Wednesday.

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Danny Myers' family were in court and said they would never be able to forgive Kevin Paddick

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Myers had died of a single stab wound to the heart.

Det Ch Insp Stuart Smith of Essex Police said: "This has been a difficult trial for Danny's family who have been understandably devastated by his loss.

"They will never be able to forgive Kevin Paddick and they just want him to go to prison for the longest possible time so that he can consider the pain he has caused."