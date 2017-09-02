Chelmsford Prison inmate died of natural cause, inquest concludes
- 2 September 2017
A 27-year-old inmate found collapsed in his cell died of natural causes, an inquest has concluded.
John Ajidahun, of Grays, Essex, died at Broomfield Hospital after he was taken there from HMP Chelmsford in September 2016.
An inquest jury at Chelmsford Coroner's Court heard Ajidahun had a serious and unusual heart condition.
The hearing was told the prison authorities had been unaware of his condition.