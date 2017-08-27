South Ockendon stabbing: Man charged with murder

Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Eden Green in South Ockendon on Monday lunchtime

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Essex.

Daniel Adger, 34, was found injured at a property in Eden Green, South Ockendon, at about 13:00 BST on 21 August and died when he arrived at hospital.

Essex Police said Lee Dowman, 50, of Lytton Road, Grays, had been charged with murder. He will appear before magistrates on Monday.

A 31-year-old South Ockendon woman is still being questioned over the murder.

A 42 year-old man from Tilbury, who had also been arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.