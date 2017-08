From the section

Image copyright Anthony Chooah Image caption Vilson Meshi was discovered in a burnt-out Audi A4 in a car park in Pitsea

Two teenagers have been found guilty of killing a man whose body was found in the back of a burnt-out car.

Vilson Meshi, 30, died in Pitsea, Essex, on 27 February 2016. A post-mortem examination found he died from smoke inhalation.

Keani Hobbs, 18, of Stagden Cross, Basildon, was charged with manslaughter alongside a 16-year-old boy who cannot be named because of his age.

The pair were convicted following a trial at Chelmsford Crown Court.