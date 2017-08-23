Harlow man dies in pub fight weeks after wedding

Image copyright Essex Police Image caption Andrew Watt died two days after he was involved in a fight at the Poplar Kitten pub in Harlow

The "heartbroken" wife of a man who died in a pub fight eight weeks after their wedding has paid tribute to "the love of my life".

Andrew Watt, 48, from Harlow, died of a head injury suffered in an altercation at the Poplar Kitten pub on Thursday.

Two men, aged 23 and 26, from Harlow, were arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and released on bail.

Sarah Watt said: "Tragically my best friend and gorgeous husband was taken away from me."

Mr Watt, of Bush Fair, was airlifted to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge after he was assaulted but died on Saturday.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Poplar Kitten pub is on Tawneys Road in Harlow

Mrs Watt continued: "Our wedding day was the most amazing day of our lives. He was the love of my life.

"Andy was the most infectious person I have ever known. He was loving, caring, funny, and a fantastic friend, brother, nephew and son.

"His friends and family are devastated, as am I, and we are going to miss him dearly.

"He was a popular figure who was loved by all. But most of all of he was my husband, who I miss more than words can ever say."