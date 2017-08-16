Hangar on fire by Southend Airport runway

Image copyright George Butcher Image caption Eyewitnesses have reported seeing "thick black smoke" billowing from a hangar

A fire has broken out in a hangar by an airport runway.

Eyewitnesses have reported seeing "thick black smoke" billowing from the hangar understood to be at the far end of the runway at Southend Airport.

Six fire crews are tackling the blaze after it was reported at about 10:40 BST.

It is understood aircraft have continued to land and take off despite the fire, though the airport itself is yet to comment.

Eyewitness Jade Hodges said: "The fire is still ongoing and there is still smoking coming from there."

She said contrary to some reports, she had not heard an explosion.

An investigation into the cause is under way, though it is thought it was started accidentally, the fire service said.

No planes were inside the fire at the time, it added.

Image copyright Essex Fire Service Image caption Six fire crews are currently at the scene

Image copyright Essex Fire and Rescue Image caption About 40 firefighters were involved in tackling the flames

Image copyright Luke TS Osborne Photography Image caption The smoke from the airport could be seen billowing above Southend

An Essex Fire Service spokesman said: "When firefighters arrived at the scene they reported the large hangar, which is used to livery aeroplanes, was on fire.

"Firefighters are using a aerial ladder platform to pour water on the large building from above.

"The officer in charge at the incident reports crews are making good progress."