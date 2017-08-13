Man found seriously hurt in Southend street

Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the man was discovered seriously hurt in Cheltenham Road, Southend

A man has been found lying in the street with "life-threatening" injuries.

The victim was discovered seriously hurt in Cheltenham Road, Southend, Essex, just after 01:00 BST.

He was taken to Royal London Hospital where he remains in a serious condition, Essex Police said.

A woman, 32, has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody. Witnesses are urged to contact the force.