Motorcyclist, 25, dies in crash at Orsett

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car.

The victim, 25, died at the scene after his Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a silver Audi A4 on the A128 slip road to the A13 at Orsett, Essex.

Police were called just after 11:00 BST on Saturday. The driver and passengers in the Audi were not hurt.

Officers have appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage or information to contact them. The road has been closed while inquiries take place.