Motorcyclist, 25, dies in crash at Orsett
- 12 August 2017
- From the section Essex
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car.
The victim, 25, died at the scene after his Kawasaki motorcycle collided with a silver Audi A4 on the A128 slip road to the A13 at Orsett, Essex.
Police were called just after 11:00 BST on Saturday. The driver and passengers in the Audi were not hurt.
Officers have appealed for anyone with dash-cam footage or information to contact them. The road has been closed while inquiries take place.